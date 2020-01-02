|
|
Stanley P. "Ginger" Trella, 90, of McAdoo passed away Tuesday in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in McAdoo on Aug. 15, 1929, to Pawel and Zofia (Marek) Trella.
He graduated from McAdoo High School in 1948, where he was an outstanding multi-sport athlete. He was married July 11, 1953, to Ruth Geczy, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by several infant children and his siblings, John, Michael, Joseph, Frank, Walter, George and Sister M. Eustace (Helen). He was a member of the Church of All Saints. He worked as a carpenter and subcontracted for Ace Storm Window Co. in Pottsville for 40 years.
Stanley was a loving husband, father, brother, friend, and a favorite uncle of his many nieces and nephews. In his younger years he coached Little League baseball and was a CYO basketball coach. He was a lifelong pigeon fancier and a founding member of HFC, Hazleton's pigeon racing club.
He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Jennifer Trella and her husband, Paul Prestifilippo, of Wake Forest, N.C.; son, Stanley Trella and his wife, Erin of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Alec, Lauren and Livia Prestifilippo, and Alexis, Joshua and Piper Trella. He is also survived by his sisters, Stephanie Kateeshock of McAdoo and Mary Reich of Pittsburgh, and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Capriotti's Capella, 1 Banks Ave., McAdoo. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
Interment will be held privately in St. Kunegunda's Cemetery, McAdoo.
Damiano Funeral Home, Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered, and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 2, 2020