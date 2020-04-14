|
|
Stefanie (Dolgan) Thomaszfski, 78, of Freeland passed away Sunday at her daughter's home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Bad Hersfeld, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Adolf and Anna Dolgan. She came to the United States in 1958 and received her citizenship in 1962.
Stefanie enjoyed many hobbies, including crocheting, fishing, word puzzles, playing cards, mushroom picking and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially teaching how to target shoot.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband of 46 years, Thomas Thomaszfski, in 2005; and a brother, Josef Dolgan.
Surviving are her daughter, Heidi and husband, Joseph Marsicano, Freeland; son, Thomas and fiancée, Kathy, Surfside Beach, S.C.; a son, James and wife, Darlene, Hartwell, Ga.; and a son, Robert and wife, Nancy, Flemington, N.J.; a sister, Heidi Hirth Schneider and husband, Gerhard; grandchildren include Justin, James, Kevin, Robbie, Brian, Robert and Ryan; and great-grandchildren include Ryan, Kayleigh, Tyler, Conner, Carter, Madelyn, Parker, Raven, Lucas, Jacob and Skylar. She leaves behind many loving friends at Cuz-n-Joe's.
Her funeral will be held privately with a graveside service in Red Rock Cemetery, Sugarloaf Twp.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 14, 2020