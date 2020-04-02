|
|
Stella M. Donlin, 91, of Hazleton passed away Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Antoinette (Laviano) Sharp and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Paul Donlin, in 1990; sisters, Carmella Sacco, Marie Fluri, Anna Gentle and Rose Voytek.
Stella enjoyed cooking, baking, watching sports and spending time socializing at John's Family Restaurant.
Surviving are her brother, Anthony P. Sharp, Hazleton; her niece, Patricia Craig; and nephews, Anthony Sharp and Zachary Lee, who had become her caretakers over the last several months. She is survived by many other nieces and nephews.
Her funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Lady of Grace Cemetery, Hazleton.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 2, 2020