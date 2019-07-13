Stephanie A. Delese, 42, of Freeland passed away, surrounded by her family, on Thursday at her home.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of John and the late Jean Marie (Vanek) Iben.



She was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.



Stef was vibrant and loved life. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and hosting get- togethers at her home.



She was employed by M&T Bank as a business banker.



Surviving, in addition to her father, is the love of her life of 23 years, husband, Ron; sister, Jessica Iben, Newark, Del.; and godson, Alex.



The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church. The Rev. J. Duane Gavitt will officiate.



Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 13, 2019