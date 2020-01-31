Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900

Stephen A. Motika

Add a Memory
Stephen A. Motika Obituary
Stephen A. Motika, 69, of Kutztown passed away Tuesday at home.

Born June 4, 1950, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Dr. Stephen J. and Marie Wasno Motika.

Stephen served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the U.S. Army.

Stephen worked as a chemist for Air Products for 36 years, retiring in 2012.

He was a 1967 graduate of Marian Catholic High School. He went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh in 1971.

He loved hunting and fishing, but most of all, spending time with his precious granddaughter.

Stephen is survived by his daughter, his son, his granddaughter, two brothers, his sister and his ex-wife.

A visitation for Stephen will be held Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Stephen and his family at this difficult time.

Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -