Stephen A. Motika, 69, of Kutztown passed away Tuesday at home.
Born June 4, 1950, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Dr. Stephen J. and Marie Wasno Motika.
Stephen served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the U.S. Army.
Stephen worked as a chemist for Air Products for 36 years, retiring in 2012.
He was a 1967 graduate of Marian Catholic High School. He went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh in 1971.
He loved hunting and fishing, but most of all, spending time with his precious granddaughter.
Stephen is survived by his daughter, his son, his granddaughter, two brothers, his sister and his ex-wife.
A visitation for Stephen will be held Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood.
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Stephen and his family at this difficult time.
Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 31, 2020