Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map

Stephen C. Mace

Add a Memory
Stephen C. Mace Obituary
Stephen C. Mace, 98, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away Thursday in Penn State Health St. Joseph, Bern Twp.

He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Zienkiewicz) Mace. They had been married 66 years.

Born in Humboldt, he was the son of the late Stephen C. Mace and Clara E. (Shoup) Mace.

Steve was a 1939 graduate of Hazle Twp. High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1942. During World War II, he served in the 80th Infantry Division. Spending 274 days in the field, he participated in five major battles: Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace, Central Europe and the Battle of the Bulge. During this time, he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

In summer 1948, he became a student officer at the Ross Leffler School of Conservation, leading to a 38-year career with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which ended in 1980 as the supervisor of the Southeast Division, Reading.

Steve was a Mason, belonging to York Lodge 266, York, and the Harrisburg Consistory.

Steve's philosophy on life was simple. Every day is a good day. Your day is what you make of it. He lived his life as such. Always good days, always making his own good luck and giving to those around him, he departed from this life accomplishing everything he wanted to with no regrets.

Steve is survived by his children, Stephen C. Mace Jr. and wife, Susie (Spatz) Mace, Powells Point, N.C.; Janice A. (Mace) and husband, Andrew Bieber, St. Lawrence; and Lisa M. (Mace) and husband, John McKeon, Fleetwood; daughter-in-law, Sheila D. (Eisenhardt) Mace, Leesport; grandchildren, Stephen C. Mace V, Amy Mace, Erich Mace, Stephanie Krick, Andrew Kramer, Bailey McKeon and Taylor McKeon; and great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Nicole Krick, Leland Harold Kramer and Eva Joy Mace.

Stephen was preceded in death by his son, Edward J. Mace; great-grandson, Finn Harold Kramer; and his siblings, Edward, George, Ruth, Emma and Mabel.

A viewing will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 W. Main St., Fleetwood, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Pricetown Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stephen's name to Middle Creek Wild Life Museum: PA Game Commission, Conservation Heritage Museum, Middle Creek Waterfowl Area, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Online condolences may be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 26, 2019
