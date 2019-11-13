Home

Stephen F. Hovanec

Stephen F. Hovanec, 95, of Oneida, and a guest at St. Luke Manor, passed away on Monday.

Born in Sheppton, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary (Andrission) Hovanec Sr. Steve served in the U.S. Air Force and, prior to retiring, worked for the All Steel Corp.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, John and Bernie.

Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Kathryn (Kennedy) Hovanec; nephews, Cormac Kennedy and wife, June; James Kennedy; and Patrick Kennedy and wife, Amanda. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Good Shepherd Church, Drums. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is handling the arrangements.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 13, 2019
