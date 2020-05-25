|
|
Stephen J. Golden, 81, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away peacefully Friday evening at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Mahanoy City on May 5, 1939, and raised in McAdoo, he was the son of the late James and Annabelle Curry Golden and spent the past 40 years in Sugarloaf Twp.
Stephen graduated from McAdoo High School, Class of 1957, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was of Catholic faith and attended mass faithfully at Ss. Peter and Paul Polish National Catholic Church, McAdoo. Stephen enjoyed woodworking, model trains, and tending to his vegetable garden.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, James Golden.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, the former Joan Kulish; two children, Stephen Golden and his wife, Debra, Nottingham; and Joyce Brown and her husband, Kent, Mountain Top; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Abigail, and Charles Golden and Nicholas and Marisa Brown; a sister, Annabelle McAloose and her husband, Robert, Tamaqua; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Harman Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Polish National Catholic Church, 44 E. Adams St., McAdoo, PA 18237.
Condolences can be entered and information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 25, 2020