Stephen Joseph Brindamour, 64, of Drums, passed away Sunday at his home, with his loving partner.
Born in Boston, and a native of Groveland, Mass., he was the son of the late Theodore E. Jr. and Georgette A. (Gallant) Brindamour.
Stephen was a graduate of Northeastern University and received his bachelor of science degree in accounting.
Stephen was involved in the credit union industry for over 30 years as either CFO or CEO and was most recently employed as the CFO of Cross Valley Federal Credit Union.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Drums, and the Blue Ridge Golf Club.
He loved hunting and fishing at his cabin in Blackwell. Stephen enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, collecting bourbon, the outdoors, and was a loyal fan of all Boston sports teams.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Raymond Brindamour.
He is survived by his daughters, Mr. and Mrs. Shane Patterson (Christina); and Mr. and Mrs. Jason Klug (Kathryn); his loving partner, Cheri Marshall, along with daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hludzinski (Kelly) and Mr. and Mrs. Justin Marshall (Susan); his brothers, Mr. and Mrs. David Brindamour; Mr. and Mrs. Mark Brindamour; and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Brindamour; his sisters, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Prescott (Lynne), Mr. and Mrs. David Herbert (Diane), and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Foster (Michelle); grandchildren, Liam, Hunter, Penelope, Alice, Anastasia, Callan and Cash; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Good Shepherd Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton. There will be no Saturday morning viewing at the funeral home.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105, at , or by calling 800-805-5856.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist his family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 30, 2019