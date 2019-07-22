Services Hazle Chapel - Hazleton 426 W. Broad St. Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-8521 Steuart G. Nelmes Sr.

On Sunday, Steuart G. Nelmes Sr., 86, a resident at St. Luke's Manor, was welcomed home by his savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.



Steuart was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Howard and Tessie Davis Nelmes and resided in Hazleton most of his life.



He was a 1950 graduate of Hazleton High School and served in the U.S. Army during the end of the Korean War.



For 20 years, Steuart served on the Hazleton city police force until his early retirement in 1978 because of health issues.



He loved God's word and would spend hours studying it. He took an active part in his church, Faith Assembly of God, Hazleton, where he was a member of the choir and the Silver Liners seniors' group. Steuart loved to teach God's word, and for several years, ministered to residents at the Mountain City Nursing Home.



In the early '80s, he helped start the Hazleton chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship.



For many years, he co-hosted a weekly Christian variety talk show "Sonshine People" on WBPH-TV, Allentown, where he also was a past board member for the television station.



He enjoyed writing poetry and short stories and was an avid stamp collector until his eyesight failed. His wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his previous wife, Jean Viechec Nelmes; sister, June Antolick; and brother, Howard.



Steuart was the last surviving member of his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margaret Riotto Nelmes; children, Donna Waldron (Thomas), Hazleton; Bonita Lupien (Hugh), Drums; Steuart Jr. (Donna), Hazleton; David (Karlene), Drums; Douglas, Belfont; Brian (Tammy), Kenora, Ontario; Roger (Christina), Hockley, Texas; stepchildren, Jean Kellner (Mark), Holladay, Utah; Leo Viechec; Denise Ference, McAdoo; Kenneth Viechec (Lori), Bloomsburg; and Sharon Eyster (Eddie), Dover; along with 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Faith Assembly of God Church, 34 Fox Manor Road, Hazle Twp. The Rev. Rodney Murphy, pastor, will preside. A private burial will take place at a later date in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.



Friend and family may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday in the church.



Memorial donations to Faith Assembly Of God Church, 34 Fox Manor Drive, Hazle Twp., PA 18202, are welcomed by the family.



Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family through its Hazle Chapel.



Condolence messages may be entered in the family's memorial guest book at www.khfuneralhomes.com.





