Steven C. Scallion, 67, of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Medical Center.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Steven and Gloria (Rossi) Scallion. Steve was a graduate of Hazleton High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Hazleton Police Department, retiring as a detective.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his ex-wife, Donna Scallion.
Surviving are his daughter, Stephanie Delman; and granddaughter, Maddison, Sugarloaf Twp.; his son, Nicholas, out of state; brother, David, out of state; sisters, Sharon Horvath, Hazleton; and Pamela Bromiley and husband, Robert, Pennsylvania. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 21, 2020