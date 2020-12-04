Home

Steven J. Gentile

Steven J. Gentile Obituary

Steven J. Gentile, 64, of Lehigh Gorge Drive, Weatherly, passed away Thursday while in the loving care of his family.

Born Oct. 11, 1956, he was the son of the late James and Cecelia (Kapes) Gentile.

Surviving are his wife, Denise (Markle), with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage this year; and his son, Joshua, Weatherly. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Joseph and Eleanor Matalavage, Harwood; and Leonard and Kathleen Martin, Selbyville, Del.; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graduate of West Hazleton High School, in 1974, he also attended Breedans School of Welding, Allentown. He was employed at Skitco Iron Works and previously worked for Valmont Newmark of Hazleton.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.


