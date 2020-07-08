|
|
Steven J. Warhurst, 66, of Conyngham died suddenly Saturday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Bloomsburg on Jan. 28, 1954, he was a son of the late Dr. Carl and Doris (Curl) Warhurst.
Following high school, Steve enrolled at Bloomsburg University, where he earned a degree in construction. He then started Steven J. Warhurst Construction, which he owned and operated for several years. Currently, he was employed at Atlantic Carbon Group Inc., Hazleton.
He loved spending his time using his woodworking skills both on projects for his business and for himself and friends in his leisure time.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his sister, Susan Warhurst; and son, Seth Warhurst.
Surviving are his wife of 19 years, the former Lynne Wolfe; daughter, Michele Warhurst, Philadelphia, and her son, James "JJ" Granja Jr.; stepdaughter, Jennie Matthews, her husband, Jerome, and their children, Isabella and Benjamin, Cherry Hill, N.J.; stepdaughter, Amy Potsko, her husband, George, and their daughter, Mackenzie, Weatherly; stepson, Joseph Wolfe, Weatherly, and his children, Matthew and Allie; brother, Carl Warhurst Jr. and his wife, Rochelle, Bloomsburg, and their sons, Brad and his wife Kate, and Cody and his wife, Sara. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Hazle Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 426 W. Broad St., Hazleton. The Rev. James Paisley of Faith Assembly of God Church, Hazleton, will preside.
Friends and family are invited to call Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 8, 2020