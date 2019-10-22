|
Steven J. Kobza, 85, formerly of Oneida, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital: Allentown.
He was born in Sheppton, the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Molnar) Kobza. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sheppton.
A veteran, he served in the U.S.Army with the 87th Infantry, attaining the rank of SP3.
Prior to retiring, he was employed at Nabisco for over 45 years.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, John, Joseph, Carl, Margaret Kobza and Gizella Petrocik.
He is survived by his friend and caregiver, Margaret O'Brien, Emmaus; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Sheppton, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call Friday morning at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019