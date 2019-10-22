Home

POWERED BY

Steven Kobza

Add a Memory
Steven Kobza Obituary
Steven J. Kobza, 85, formerly of Oneida, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital: Allentown.

He was born in Sheppton, the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Molnar) Kobza. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sheppton.

A veteran, he served in the U.S.Army with the 87th Infantry, attaining the rank of SP3.

Prior to retiring, he was employed at Nabisco for over 45 years.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, John, Joseph, Carl, Margaret Kobza and Gizella Petrocik.

He is survived by his friend and caregiver, Margaret O'Brien, Emmaus; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Sheppton, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call Friday morning at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.