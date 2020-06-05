|
|
Steven Lawson, formerly of Drums, and a resident of Villas, N.J., passed away Tuesday in Cooper Medical Center following emergency cardiac surgery for an aortic aneurysm rupture. He was 51 years old.
Steve was born in Okinawa, Japan, and came to the United States as a toddler. He grew up in Weatherly and graduated from high school there.
He loved good food and preparing it, trained in the culinary field and met his future wife, Betsy Rusiloski, when she was on an externship from The Culinary Institute at A Touch of Vanilla, where he was a chef. The two fell in love and were married in July of 1991. Chefs together through the years, friends and family enjoyed many holidays, barbecues and celebrations with the Lawsons.
Steve was "Dad" to his much loved son, Sam, born in January 2000. He loved playing sports with him and teaching him to cook. They, along with mom, were avid Dallas Cowboy and New York Yankee fans and they loved traveling to games to see the Cowboys or the Yankees. It was always Tailgate Time at their house!
Steve was "Big Brother" to Kenny Lawson and the two shared a special relationship always. Kenny's wife, Susie, became a sister to him and he became "Uncle Steve" as the years passed, to Carter and Emi Jane Lawson; and Lauren, Ofelia and Benjamin IV Rusiloski. He enjoyed sharing fun at the beach, freshly steamed crabs and memories with them as they came to Cape May for holidays and fun.
Steve was a chef for many years and his latest "kitchen" was at The Yacht Club of Stone Harbor. He loved his profession, working with the great staff there and enjoyed every minute keeping people well-fed and happy. He took pride in his work and was always creating new palate pleasers.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy Rusiloski Lawson, who he referred to as "the love of my life" for the past 30 years; much loved son, Samuel Henry Lawson; brother, Kenny and wife, Susie Lawson. He is also survived by his large and loving family of assorted Rusiloskis, who will love him, miss him and treasure him always.
Due to the current issues and restrictions of COVID-19, the family is not scheduling services for Steve at this time. They are planning to have a celebration and remembrance of Steve's life later this year. We ask that you remember him with a smile, toast him when you watch the Yankees or the Cowboys and keep him in your heart always.
Donations in Steve's memory are appreciated to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 5, 2020