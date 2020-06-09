|
|
Susan "Sue" Brazzo, 104, formerly of Vine Street, Hazleton, died Saturday evening at Providence Place, Drums, where she was a resident.
Sue was born in Lattimer, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Smoliga) Hospodar.
Prior to her retirement, Sue was an assistant librarian at the former Bishop Hafey High School for many years.
Sue was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton. She also volunteered her time by delivering Meals on Wheels in the Greater Hazleton area and was a member of the Soroptimist Club.
Sue was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Andrew Brazzo Jr.; a grandson, Lance V. Baran; sisters, Anna Wish; Mary Wasdovitch; and brothers, John Hospodar; George Hospodar; Joseph Hospodar; and Michael Hospodar.
Surviving are her children, Lorraine Baran and husband, Victor, Hazleton; Dr. Gerald Brazzo and wife, Violet, New York City; Susan O'Donnell, Florida; Bruce Brazzo, Hazleton; eight grandchildren, Dr. Brian Brazzo, New York City; Dr. Keith Brazzo, Lancaster; Dr. Allison Zimmerman, Harrisburg; Kevin O'Donnell, Florida; Sally O'Donnell, Florida; Vanessa Baran, New York City; Victoria Baran, New York City; Vivian Mehalick, Arlington, Va.; 12 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Luke, Katelyn, Abigail, Megan, Carissa, Victoria, Olivia, Alexandra, Brandon, Samantha and Marina. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private services will be held at the convinence of the family.
Sue's family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the staff at Providence Place and to the staff at Compassus Home Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 9, 2020