Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804

Susan R. Carter

Susan R. Carter Obituary
Susan R. Carter, RN, 65, of Sheppton passed away Monday.

Susan was born in Shenandoah on April 22, 1954, a daughter of the late Doris (Zimmerman) and Raymond Foose.

A graduate of both West Hazleton High School and St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, she worked in the health care industry as a registered nurse in many different capacities throughout her career, from working in the Hamburg and White Haven centers to director of nursing at Broad Mountain Manor, being a hospice nurse and also owning and operating the former Angel Villa Personal Care Home in Sheppton.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville, where she was a former church council member.

Sue was also a lover of animals.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Carter, in February; daughter, Christie Sue, in 1981; and a sister, Betty Bley, in 2011.

Sue is survived by her son, Bernie Carter and his wife, Jacqueline, Catawissa; and a sister, Margaret Krupilis, Brandonville. Several nieces, nephews and extended family members also survive.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating.

A viewing will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Susan will be laid to rest in Brandonville Union Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville or the .

For more information, and to sign the register, visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 28, 2019
