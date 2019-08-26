|
Susan Yannes, 75, formerly of Lattimer Mines, died early Friday morning at her daughter's residence surrounded by family members.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Joseph Holly and Margaret Lohenitz Holly Boretski.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by Chromatex.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Yannes; and a sister, Mary Bonita.
She is survived by her two children, Laura Gerheart and her husband, Brian, Hazleton; and Bernard Yannes and his wife, Jessica, Clinton, Utah; a brother, Joseph Holly and his wife, Kathy, Lattimer; three grandchildren, Danyelle Markle, Justin and Baillie Yannes, one great-grandchild, Owen Cherry; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and are being held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 26, 2019