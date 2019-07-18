Suzanne "Sue" M. Fracke, 78, formerly of Sugarloaf Twp., passed away Saturday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hazle Twp., following a lengthy illness.



Born in Philadelphia, April 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Reba (Brodie) Brosman and had spent the past 48 years in Sugarloaf Twp.



Sue was a manager for her husband's business, Sugarloaf Mountain Log Homes. She loved her family and friends dearly. She was an avid reader and enjoyed living in the country surrounded by trees and wildlife.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Frederick Fracke, who passed away Nov. 25, 2017.



Surviving are two daughters, Rochelle White and her husband, Paul, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Adelle Stott and her husband, Michael, Pleasant Lake, Ind.; three grandchildren, Christopher, Sara, and Kaitlynn; a sister, Judith Springer and husband Erv, West Chester; and two nephews, Steven and David Springer.



Her funeral will be held with a memorial service Saturday at 1:30 p.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.



Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre PA 18702 or online at .



Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2019