Sylvia Cann, 85, of McAdoo passed away Thursday morning at Hometown Nursing Center.
Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Lucas) Sobolewski.
Sylvia was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Prior to retiring, she was employed in the local garment industry.
Sylvia was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by all.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Frederick T. Cann Sr.; brother, Eugene Sobolewski; and sisters, Mary Norris and Eleanor Yelito.
Surviving are her son, Frederick Cann Jr., Hazle Village; son, Robert Cann and wife, Jill, Beaver Meadows; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Brandon Cann; sister, Barbara Williams, Drums; brothers, Leon Sobolewski and wife, Monica, McAdoo; and Alvin Sobolewski and wife, Terry, New Jersey; and nieces and nephews also survive.
Monsignor William Baker will officiate a graveside service with rite of committal Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Kunegunda's Roman Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 5, 2020