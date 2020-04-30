|
Sylvia Prussock, 68, of Freeland passed away Sunday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Verna (Malosky) Condrick.
Prior to retiring, she was in the housekeeping department of St. Luke's Nursing Home.
She was a former member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Freeland, and a current member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Sylvia was an avid gardener, loved animals, the beach and, most of all, shopping with her daughter.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were a brother, Joseph Prussock; and a sister, Nancy Irving.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas Prussock, at home; a daughter, Kelly D. Prussock, Reading; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, the Rev. Michael Kloton will conduct graveside services and final blessing at the convenience of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 30, 2020