Taylor will be eternally remembered with so much love.
She gave the world two of the most beautiful gifts, her daughters, Michaelina and Beatrice. Taylor's loving sweet spirit will live and shine through them each day.
Everyone that loved Taylor will continue to share their cherished memories of her. Taylor, our sweet angel, you will always eternally be in our hearts. Rest in peace "Boopa" until we all see each other again in heaven.
Broken hearts left behind, two beautiful daughters, Michaelina and Beatrice; mother, Mary T. Yanuzzi; father, Tony LoBello and stepmom, Sandy LoBello; brother, Anthony LoBello; and nephew, Dante; brother, Zak; and two sisters, Jenna and Gabrielle; grandmother, Patricia Yanuzzi; grandfather, Dominic Yanuzzi and wife, Janet; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 3, 2020