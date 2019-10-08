Home

Teresa M. Hutchison

Teresa M. Hutchison Obituary
Teresa M. Hutchison, 54, of Hazle Twp. passed away Friday afternoon.

Born in Mahanoy City, she was the daughter of Louis and Patricia (Kurtz) Cameli of Hazleton.

Teresa was co-owner of Hutchison Construction along with her husband, David Hutchison.

She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother and sister, as well as a true friend. Teresa was an artist and yoga instructor, loved music and was a beautiful person who was generous and placed the needs of others ahead of her own. Teresa was also a member of the Valley Country Club.

Preceding her in death were her brother, Louis Cameli; brother-in-law, Bobby Hutchison; and father-in-law, Robert Hutchison.

Surviving, in addition to her parents and husband, are children, Brian and wife, Tina Hutchison, McAdoo; Christopher Hutchison, York; David Lee Bonner, New York City; Brandy Schuk and husband, Eddie, Florida; Michael Hutchison, Maryland; Stephen Hutchison, Brooklyn; Sarah Hutchison, New York City; and Allyssa Hutchison, Philadelphia; sisters, Lisa Mozloom and husband, Frank Mozloom, Pottsville; and Maria Trojan and husband, Ray Trojan, Sheppton; grandchildren, Ayla Hutchison, Beck Hutchison and Cade Hutchison; mother-in-law, Carol Hutchison, Hazleton; and in-laws, Janet Genovese and Vince Genovese, Connecticut.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 8, 2019
