Teresa M. Hutchison, 54, of Hazle Twp. passed away Friday afternoon.
Born in Mahanoy City, she was the daughter of Louis and Patricia (Kurtz) Cameli of Hazleton.
Teresa was co-owner of Hutchison Construction along with her husband, David Hutchison.
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother and sister, as well as a true friend. Teresa was an artist and yoga instructor, loved music and was a beautiful person who was generous and placed the needs of others ahead of her own. Teresa was also a member of the Valley Country Club.
Preceding her in death were her brother, Louis Cameli; brother-in-law, Bobby Hutchison; and father-in-law, Robert Hutchison.
Surviving, in addition to her parents and husband, are children, Brian and wife, Tina Hutchison, McAdoo; Christopher Hutchison, York; David Lee Bonner, New York City; Brandy Schuk and husband, Eddie, Florida; Michael Hutchison, Maryland; Stephen Hutchison, Brooklyn; Sarah Hutchison, New York City; and Allyssa Hutchison, Philadelphia; sisters, Lisa Mozloom and husband, Frank Mozloom, Pottsville; and Maria Trojan and husband, Ray Trojan, Sheppton; grandchildren, Ayla Hutchison, Beck Hutchison and Cade Hutchison; mother-in-law, Carol Hutchison, Hazleton; and in-laws, Janet Genovese and Vince Genovese, Connecticut.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 8, 2019