Teresa M. Silkowski, 54, formerly of Hazleton and Barnesville, died Friday morning in Mountain Top.
Teresa was born in Hazleton, daughter of Helen (Kokinda) Silkowski of Hazleton and the late Bronislaw (Ben) Silkowski.
She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.
She is survived, in addition to her mother, by the following brothers, Bernard Joseph Silkowski and his wife, Mary, Centerburg, Ohio; Dr. Peter Anthony Silkowski and his wife, Mary, Clarksville, Tenn.; Joseph Benedict Silkowski and his wife, Wanda, Spring, Texas; and the following nieces and nephews, Joseph, Thomas, Alex and Peter Silkowski, Annie Bailey, Catherine Netherhood, Molly and Catherine Silkowski; four great-nephews, Harrison and Jackson Silkowski and Owen and Evan Bailey.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. with Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.
Interment to follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Mahanoy City.
Friends and relatives may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. Panahida will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa's memory to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church or to Goodwill Industries of Northeastern Pa., 925 Prospect St., Scranton, PA 18505, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 22, 2019