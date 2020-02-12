|
Thelma (Dinah) K. Maday, 87, of R.D. Weatherly died Sunday at St. Luke Pavilion where she had been a guest.
She was born in Still Creek, daughter of the late Victor and Christina (Student) Lech. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Weatherly.
Thelma was a graduate of Tamaqua High School, was a member of the Greater Hazleton Area Polonaise Society and enjoyed her reading, gardening, cooking, line dancing and polka music, but mostly cherished her time spent with friends and especially her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, in 2016; her sons, Randy and Michael Maday; and siblings, George, Victor, Stanley, Louis, Bernard, Leonard, Sylvester, Helen Shema and Mildred Mazur.
She is survived by her children, Karen Gerrity, Tamaqua; and Bernard Maday and his wife, Lori, Weatherly; siblings, Theodore Lech, Virginia Beach; Olga Morgan, McAdoo; and Clementine Gerhard and her husband, Mahlon, Hudsondale; six grandchildren, Jason Maday, her caregiver; Haley Houser, Bernie Mahon, Wendy Gerrity, Eric Gerrity and Lisa Cerullo; four great-grandchildren, Damian Gerrity, Logan, Bryce and Kylie Mahon; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Weatherly.
Interment will follow in St. Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton.
Friends and relatives may call Saturday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 12, 2020