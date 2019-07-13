Theodore "Teddy" Kubitz

Theodore "Teddy" Kubitz was called home to the Lord Thursday evening after a brief illness.



Ted was a lifelong member of the Holy Name of Jesus parish. Ted loved the great outdoors and spent all of his free time planting and harvesting his giant tomatoes and garlic.



Teddy was the main sous chef and devoted husband to his wife of 53 years, Carol Ann.



He is also survived by his two sons, Jeff Kubitz, and wife, Karla, Sugarloaf; and Theo Kubitz, West Hazleton, as well as the twinkle of his eye, his granddaughter Jenna Rose. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



Ted was a U.S. Army veteran and master woodworker. He worked at Barrett, Haentjens & Co. for 24 years.



Honoring the wishes of Teddy the service will be private and a memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family.



Donations to the Hazleton Animal Shelter in Teddy's name would be appreciated.





Published in Standard-Speaker on July 13, 2019