Theresa A. Gompf, 73, formerly of McAdoo, died Dec. 16, 2019, at her home in Merritt Island, Fla.
She was born in McAdoo, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Kuchera Gallagher.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sister, Anna Bodnar, Hazleton; and brother, Joseph Gallagher, McAdoo.
Surviving are her husband, Raymond Gompf; daughter, Tammy; and son Christopher, Merritt Island, Fla. Theresa had five grandchildren. Sisters, Dorothy Vilcheck, Hometown; and Betty Jane Yursha, McAdoo; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was cremated from Island Cremations and Funeral Home, Merritt, Fla.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 10, 2020