Island Cremations and Funeral Services
405 South Courtenay Parkway
Merritt Island, FL 32952
321-454-3331

Theresa A. Gompf

Theresa A. Gompf Obituary
Theresa A. Gompf, 73, formerly of McAdoo, died Dec. 16, 2019, at her home in Merritt Island, Fla.

She was born in McAdoo, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Kuchera Gallagher.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sister, Anna Bodnar, Hazleton; and brother, Joseph Gallagher, McAdoo.

Surviving are her husband, Raymond Gompf; daughter, Tammy; and son Christopher, Merritt Island, Fla. Theresa had five grandchildren. Sisters, Dorothy Vilcheck, Hometown; and Betty Jane Yursha, McAdoo; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was cremated from Island Cremations and Funeral Home, Merritt, Fla.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 10, 2020
