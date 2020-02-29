|
Theresa Drowniak, 100, formerly of West Hazleton and who resided in Sugarloaf Twp., and had been temporarily residing in Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Crystal Ridge, daughter of the late Michael and Julia Koziol Pazdon.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the area garment industry as a seamstress and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
Theresa was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, the St. Theresa's Society at the parish and was active in the parish, giving her time making pierogies for the church picnic.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Nicholas Drowniak, in 1993; a sister, Mary Mehalick; and a brother, Joseph Pazdon.
Surviving are her beloved children, Nicholas R. Drowniak, Sugarloaf Twp.; Patricia Kachurak and her husband, Joseph, Trinity, Fla.; her beloved grandchildren, Christine, Robert, Brian and Mark; her beloved great-grandchildren; her beloved sisters, Cecelia Chupela, Edison, N.J.; Anna Grobelny, West Hazleton; and Gertrude Zipovsky, Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Monday at 10 a.m. from Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, with her pastor, the Rev. Brian J. Clarke, officiating.
Internment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Her public viewing will be held at the funeral home Monday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 29, 2020