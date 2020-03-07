|
|
Theresa J. Petrone, 65, of Weatherly passed away Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Wilkes Barre.
Theresa was the loving wife of the late Frank Petrone, who passed away June 5, 2008.
She was born in Hazleton on Sept. 13, 1954, daughter of the late Theresa and Oswald Clark.
She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Hazleton.
We have been blessed with the presence of Theresa in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children, Sherri Ivancich and her husband, Mark, Kunkletown; and Ryan Petrone, Freeland. She is also survived by a brother, James Clark and his wife, Missy, Sugarloaf Twp.; a sister, Peggy Wynings and her husband, Randy, Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Frank, and parents, Theresa and Oswald, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Clark.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gilbert.
She will be interred at Dotter's Corner Cemetery, Kunkletown.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with vigil prayers at 7 p.m. An additional viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Theresa J. Petrone to Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA 18331.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, is in charge of arrangements, www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 7, 2020