Theresa Mary Regina Donati

Theresa Mary Regina Donati Obituary

Theresa Mary Regina Donati, 86, of Drums, passed away Friday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was born in West Hazleton daughter of the late Joseph and Leona Wansik Petrosky. She was a member of Good Shepherd Church.

Theresa was very active with Meals in Wheels starting on its first day in 1972 and worked it till Aug. 19, 2020, 48 years in which she volunteered every New Years Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, and she will be greatly missed by those whom she encountered in her years with Meals on wheels.

She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Veronica Kolenda, Regina Jemo, Joseph Petrosky, Frank Petrosky and Eliabeth Hagelgans.

She is survived by her husband, John James Donati Jr. and the following children, John Joseph Donati, Colorado; Leona Rose Chandler and her husban,d Ray Bloss, Los Angeles; Dr. Theresa Ann Victoria Donati and her husband, Brian A. Leach and the following grandchildren, Lt.JG Joshua McGarvey, Karsen Leach and his wife, Natalie, Ms. Sydney Donati-Leach, Weston Donati-Leach, Katherine LaFrance and Lance Corporal Christopher Chandler USMC; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Inc. and are being held at the convenience of the family with interment in Calvary Cemetery Private Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory to Meals on Wheels would be appreciated by the family.


