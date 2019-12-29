Home

Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tie & Timber Beer Company
Springfield, MO
Therese Ann Anzalone

Therese Ann Anzalone Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Therese Ann Anzalone, known to her friends as Terri, announces her passing Dec. 22 at the age of 61, following a seven-year battle against cancer.

Terri will be forever remembered by her husband of 41 years, Chris; her children, Karen (Tyrone), Frank, Randal "RJ" (Allie), Matthew and Nicole; her three grandchildren, Declan, Austin and Lincoln Frank; and her brothers, James "Mark" (Collett), Greg, Brad and Jeff (Yun) Nienhaus.

Terri will also be fondly remembered by her friends and neighbors in the Hazleton/Nuremburg areas, where she resided from 1992 to 1998.

There will be a celebration of Terri's life Jan. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall, 4465 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, Mo. Food and drinks will be served.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019
