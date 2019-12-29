|
It is with great sadness that the family of Therese Ann Anzalone, known to her friends as Terri, announces her passing Dec. 22 at the age of 61, following a seven-year battle against cancer.
Terri will be forever remembered by her husband of 41 years, Chris; her children, Karen (Tyrone), Frank, Randal "RJ" (Allie), Matthew and Nicole; her three grandchildren, Declan, Austin and Lincoln Frank; and her brothers, James "Mark" (Collett), Greg, Brad and Jeff (Yun) Nienhaus.
Terri will also be fondly remembered by her friends and neighbors in the Hazleton/Nuremburg areas, where she resided from 1992 to 1998.
There will be a celebration of Terri's life Jan. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall, 4465 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, Mo. Food and drinks will be served.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019