Thomas "Tom" Casagrande, 49, of Drums passed away Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a three-month illness.
Born in Hazleton on Nov. 16, 1970, he was the son of Paul and Gail (Vardner) Casagrande, Drums, and lived his entire life in the Drums area.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Ila Casagrande; and Robert and Marie Hayes; an uncle, Thomas Casagrande; and an aunt, Eloise Davies.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Scott Casagrande, his wife, Amy, and their children, Ryan and Kaylee, Drums; son, Andrew Reinhimer, Wapwallopen; a dearest decade-long friend, Karin McGuiness, Drums; and a friend, Matthew Mattern Sr., Mooresville, N.C., who he loved like a brother.
Tom's passion was racing. He began racing as a young boy and the passion grew with him to adulthood. He spent many days, nights and weekends at local racetracks and tracks up and down the east coast. He had run many classes of cars, from go-carts, street stock, factory stock, thrillers and modified divisions. He was a multi-time champion at Evergreen Raceway with numerous wins. He won the Race of Champions in his factory stock, a division he began to rule. He looked forward to racing the Turkey Derby every year on Thanksgiving weekend. If he wasn't at the track, he was studying about it or at home watching a race on television.
He graduated from college with a degree in motor sports technology and was working toward obtaining a real estate license.
He loved the shore and being down south with family and friends. He looked forward to his annual Daytona trip for the Daytona 500. He would always stop on his way to Florida to visit all the race shops. He recently purchased a home in North Carolina with the hopes of living out his golden years near the race shops and shore.
Tom has left this earth too soon to be with the Lord and other great racers before him. "He has finished his final race."
A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in Tom's name may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 21, 2020