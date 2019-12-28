|
Thomas E. Rostocki of Pardeesville passed away peacefully Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice, Allentown, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Smith) Rostocki.
He was a 1970 graduate of Hazleton High School and in 1972 received an associate's degree in engineering from Penn State University, Harrisburg Campus. He also graduated with the Leadership Hazleton Class of 2000.
Prior to retiring in 2018, he was employed at Hazleton City Water Authority for 25 years as a instrumentation engineer. In conjunction to his position at the authority, he also ran the water department at Sand Springs, Drums, for many years.
From 1998 to 2016, he was an active member of the Hazleton Area High School Basketball Booster Club and served one year as president. He also was involved in the local Police Athletic League basketball program.
For many years he umpired for the American Softball Association of Pennsylvania and the PIAA softball leagues.
Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a longtime member of the Hazleton Owls Rod & Gun Club.
Tom was a member of St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham.
Tom's greatest joy was his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He treasured his time playing with his grandson, Charlie, who lovingly called him "Pap," and his time with his darling granddaughter, Emily.
Tom will be remembered for his kindness, love and fun-loving spirit. His memory will live in our hearts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his darling granddaughter, Emily Grace Rostocki.
Tom is survived by his adoring wife, the former Mary Jo Tormay. They shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. His son, Ryan Rostocki and wife, Allison, Drums; daughter, Dr. Jana Hartjen and husband, Harry, Cherry Hill, N.J.; and cherished grandson, Charlie Rostocki also survive. In addition, Tom is survived by a brother, John Rostocki, Weatherly; a sister, Carol Eroh, Hazleton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at noon at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham.
Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 523 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Donations in memory of Tom maybe made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, N.C. 27513.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
For more information or to leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 28, 2019