Home

POWERED BY

Thomas E. "Sheppie" Shepperson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Thomas "Sheppie" E. Shepperson, 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday in Drums at the home of his beloved daughter following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Danville, son of Ralph B. and Esther Van Art Shepperson.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dr. Geraldine Shepperson; sisters, Esther Mae Andrews, Evelyn Bailey and Carol Shepperson; a brother, Ralph B. Shepperson Jr.; brother-in-law, Dr. James B. Stish; and son-in-law, Robert G. Stetz.

Sheppie graduated Danville High School as an AP and UPI All-State football team and National High School All-American team player. He also excelled as a baseball player, where he was offered contracts by the Washington Senators, Phillies, Giants and Pirates, but passed them up to accept a college scholarship. He also played basketball. He was honored as one of the "Greatest Ironmen Basketball Players Ever" in 1973. He graduated from Elon University in North Carolina, where he maintained a lifelong friendship with the "Varney Pack."

He spent more than 50 years as an accountant for many local companies.

Sheppie was a good man, one we should all aspire to be like. He would help his fellow man daily. He is remembered by his neighbors on the four to the seven-block neighborhood of North Church Street by shoveling their sidewalks every winter. He had a work ethic comparable to none. That drive and respect were evident in every thread of his life; his family, garden, money and cars were all meticulously taken care of. Thomas E. Shepperson was a beautiful, humble man who, most importantly, always made you smile.

He leaves behind his devoted, loving daughter, Lisamarie Stetz; his pride and joy, grandchildren, Annie and Basil Stetz; sister, Clara Gustin; sisters-in-law, Marie Rossi, Dr. Kathleen Veglia and Jeanie Stish; brothers-in-law, Ron Rossi, Dr. Anthony Veglia, Bob Gustin and Thomas Stish; cousins, Fred and Joe Shepperson; along with many nieces and nephews.

He thanks the following angels, Shelly Poluka, Joanne Merola, Sue Wolk, Terri Dinkelacker and Buena Compion.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences  be entered at www.moranfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -