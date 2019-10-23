Home

Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341

Thomas G. McLaughlin

Thomas G. McLaughlin Obituary
Funeral services for Thomas G. McLaughlin, who passed away Oct. 13, were held Tuesday.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by the Rev. Michael Kloton and the Rev. Arun Laka at Good Shepherd Church, Drums. The Rev. Klotin also gave the final blessing and prayers of committal. The burial was in St. John's Cemetery.

Military rites were accorded by Navy Operational Support Center, Avoca.

Participants were Petty Officer First Class Tyler Suiters; Petty Officer Second Class Sherry Bell; Petty Officer Third Class Thomas Lombardo; and Seaman Bradley Lombardo.

Arrangements were under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019
