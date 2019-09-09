|
Thomas J. Chuckra, 93, of Freeland passed away Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Freeland on March 3, 1926, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Stelmock Chuckra.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church and the Eckley Social and Sports Club.
Thomas was employed by Balas Distributing in Freeland for over 30 years, prior to retirement.
He was an honorably discharged Army veteran of World War II. He was deployed to Italy and later was an MP in Florida.
He was a fan of Penn State football and Duke University basketball, watching the games on television. Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and picking huckleberries and mushrooms in the local woods. Thomas took pride in his backyard summer garden of tomatoes, cucumbers and green beans.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, the former Lillian Antolick, in 2008; son, Thomas Jr., in 2011; brother, Carl; and sister, Emily Lukas.
Surviving are his devoted son and caregiver, John; brothers, Joseph Jr. and his wife, Madeline; Robert and his wife, Darlene; and William; daughter-in-law, Mary Frances Chuckra, all of Freeland; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.
A burial will follow in Ss. Peter's and Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Freeland.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland. There will be no Wednesday morning calling hours.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 9, 2019