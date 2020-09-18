Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home
100 S Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-2841

Thomas J. Kline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Kline Obituary

Thomas J. Kline, 70, of Hazleton passed away Thursday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John and Bessie (Dougherty) Kline.

A graduate of Hazleton High School and member of the Catholic faith, Tom was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was previously employed by Berwick Industries and amazon

.com. Tom loved fishing and photography.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were sisters, Margaret Mary McKelvey and Mary Joan Campbell; and brothers, John and James Kline.

Surviving are a brother, Joseph Kline; and sisters, Dorothy Kuntz, Frances May and Ann Kline. Several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces also survive.

Funeral services, under the direction of Boyle Funeral Home, Hazleton, will be held at the convenience of the family.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -