Thomas J. McAndrew

Thomas J. McAndrew Obituary
Thomas J. McAndrew, 80, of Hazleton died peacefully at the home of his sister, Ann Marie Sledz, M.D., in Bethlehem on Monday.

Born in Hazleton, the oldest of four children, he was the son of the late Thomas P. McAndrew and Cecilia B. McAndrew.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, Patricia.

Surviving are his companion, with whom he lived, Rosemary Friendy, Hazleton; stepchildren, Marshall, Carol and Gary; sisters, Ann Marie and Mary (John) Brezina; and brother, Terry (Gina) McAndrew. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Tom was a graduate of St. Gabriel's High School, Hazleton.

He served two years in the U.S. Army and worked for many years in the computer field.

He was a talented artist who was a member of the Hazleton Art League and Carbon County Art League.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Boyle Funeral Home, 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

Following services at the funeral home, a private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Donations, in Tom's memory, to one's favorite charity would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 5, 2019
