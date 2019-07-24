Services Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven 403 Berwick St. White Haven , PA 18661 (570) 301-6931 Thomas Jarick

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Thomas Jarick, 93, of White Haven, passed away at home Sunday.



Born in Freeland in 1926, he had a typical depression era upbringing; picking coal in the winter and berries in the summer.



At 15, he went to California to stay with his aunt while her husband was away at war. That's where he met his future wife, Claudine Lyster.



As a senior at Monrovia High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 during World War II. He spent two years at Occidental College and UCLA training to become a Navy pilot, the beginning of his life-long passion for aircraft.



When the war ended in 1946, he was discharged and returned to his family in Philadelphia. He worked for Western Electric as a telephone equipment installer and at various AT&T offices and many microwave relay stations surrounding the Philadelphia area, testing long distance carrier telephone systems.



Tom sent a ring and an airline ticket to Claudine in California, who traveled to Philadelphia. They were married in 1947 and Tom built their first home in Bucks County.



As it became more difficult to meet the job travel requirements while raising a family, Tom applied for a job with AT&T in Philadelphia. While waiting, he worked as an aircraft mechanic for Chase Aircraft, fabricating small parts for the newly designed cargo plane, the "Strukoff Avitruck" and also electrical wiring of airplane instrument panels.



In May 1953, he took a position with AT&T, where he started in equipment maintenance and progressed thru the supervisory positions of central office chief and eventually into the position of district supervisor for all radio relay stations surrounding the Philadelphia and Wayne area.



Retiring at the age of 55, Tom built another home in Dennison Twp. When completed, he and Claudine moved there, enjoying their peaceful home in the woods, as he continued to pursue his love of model aircraft, gardening and hunting. Tom stayed very active during his later years, while always supporting and caring for his family - often advising his children, "Go home and sleep on it. Things will look better in the morning."



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, George Jarick Sr. and Alice (Kuchar) Jarick; his brothers, Ed and George; and his sisters, Mary Wasilewski and Alice Davenhower.



He is survived and fondly loved by his wife, Claudine, brother, Jim; and four children, Tom Jarick, of New Jersey; Lynne, of Dennison Twp.; James and wife, Donna, of Dennison Twp.; Marydee Mock of Maine and Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Brian Mock; Jennifer Detweiler and her husband, Ryan; Kevin Jarick and his wife, Amanda; Megan Jarick; and Jessie Metcalfe and her husband, Ryan, of Illinois; great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Aubey and Shane Detweiler and Brooklyn and Kevin Jarick Jr.



A funeral service will be held 8:30 a.m. Friday from Lehman Family Funeral Service, 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.



Friends are invited to join the family at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday from 8:15 a.m. until time of service.



Visit the funeral home website for additional information at www.lehmanfuneralhome.com.





Published in Standard-Speaker on July 24, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries