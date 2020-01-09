|
Thomas M. Prokipchak, 60, of West Carleton Avenue, Hazleton, died Friday at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia.
Born in Hazleton, March 9, 1959, he was the son of the late John and Kathleen Samarco Prokipchak and spent his entire life in the area.
Tom was a 1977 graduate of Hazleton High School and for several years was employed as a machine operator for Multi Plastics in the Hazleton Heights.
He was a member of the Heights Rod and Gun Club where, in earlier years, he actively participated in the horseshoe, darts and softball leagues. He enjoyed gardening and cooking and always looked forward to family gatherings. Tom loved cats and he and his wife adopted and cared for several over the years.
He is preceded in death only by his parents.
Surviving are his wife, the former Hedy Williams; step-sons, Raymond Beltz and his wife, Meghan, North Carolina; Corey Beltz and his fiancé, Justine, White Haven; and Steven Beltz and his wife, April, Hazleton; step-grandchildren, Haley, Parker, Bentley, Brody and Delaney; sisters, Mary Jo Schroeder, Hazleton; and Jean Eberle and her husband, Kevin, Hazleton; niece, Melissa Fry and her husband, Joe, Allentown, and their children, Camryn and Adam; and nephew, Kevin Eberle, Hazleton, and his daughter, Skye.
Friends and family are invited to gather Sunday afternoon at Christ Lutheran Church, 210 W. Green St., Hazleton, for a memorial service that will begin at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Wayne T. Lupole will preside. Burial will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements through their Hazle Chapel in Hazleton.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 9, 2020