Thomas Mitchell

Thomas Mitchell Obituary

Thomas Mitchell, 96, of Hazle Twp. died Nov. 22.

Born in Hazleton on July 9, 1924, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Mistak) Mitchell.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, he was awarded the American Theater Ribbon and the Victory Medal.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a technician for Sikorsky Aircraft, Stratford, Conn. During his employment there, he had the opportunity to work on the presidential helicopters.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria; and his son, Lawrence.

Funeral services were held privately.

Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Arrangements were under the direction of John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton.


