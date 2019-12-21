|
Thomas N. Kostick, 75, a lifelong resident of Beaver Meadows, passed away Thursday.
He resided in the original Kostick family homestead for the past 75 years.
Tom was a Cold War U.S. Army veteran and active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the AMVETS. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike and retired 20 years ago, having plenty of time for his love of golf. We hope his many golf buddies will remember the many good times, not the last few bad months.
Do not mourn, instead celebrate his good, long life.
He is survived by his brother, Joe, and nieces, Cara, Brianna and Roxy.
For any memorial thoughts, please contribute to your favorite veterans organization.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 21, 2019