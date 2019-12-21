Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilary J Bonin Funeral Home
99 W Green St
West Hazleton, PA 18202
(570) 454-5201

Thomas N. Kostick

Add a Memory
Thomas N. Kostick Obituary
Thomas N. Kostick, 75, a lifelong resident of Beaver Meadows, passed away Thursday.

He resided in the original Kostick family homestead for the past 75 years.

Tom was a Cold War U.S. Army veteran and active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the AMVETS. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike and retired 20 years ago, having plenty of time for his love of golf. We hope his many golf buddies will remember the many good times, not the last few bad months.

Do not mourn, instead celebrate his good, long life.

He is survived by his brother, Joe, and nieces, Cara, Brianna and Roxy.

For any memorial thoughts, please contribute to your favorite veterans organization.

Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -