|
|
Thomas P. Tokash, 100, of Hazleton and a guest at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, passed away Friday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late John and Mary Simko Takac. He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
A veteran of the Merchant Marines, he served two tours of duty in World War II where he received an honorable discharge serving on the SS Pearl Harbor. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
After retiring from Dorr-Oliver, he spent time tinkering in his basement and tending to his flowers, which were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Anna Leskosky, in 2017, to whom he was married for 69 years; and siblings, Ann Smith, Mary Galski, Margaret Tomasko, Michael Takac, John Takac, Andrew Takac, George Tokach, Joseph Tokach and Paul Tokach. He was the last surviving member of his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his two sons, Thomas and Robert Tokash, both of Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
Friends and relatives may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, with military honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 8, 2020