Thomas R. "Tommy" Harvilla, 87, of Hazleton, passed away peacefully Monday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late John & Mary (Hollick) Harvilla. He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
He was a graduate of Hazleton High School and was employed by Barrett-Haentjens, Hazleton, for a number of years and after retirement was a chauffeur and funeral assistant forFrank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.
Thomas was a proud member of the Diamond Fire Company No. 2, of the City of Hazleton for 66 years and was recognized for his service and as the oldest member at their recent 130th anniversary banquet. He served for 45 years as a relief delegate and in various committees within the company. He was a member of the Six County Fireman's Association and the Ancient Order of Lame Ducks.
He is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Dolores (Bonner) Harvilla, and his brother, Edward.
He is survived by his siblings, Anna Kostaneski, Clifton Heights; Jack Harvilla and his wife, Elsie, Forty Fort; and Lillian Podlesny and her husband Charles, Manheim; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Officers and members of the Diamond Fire Company No. 2 will pay their last respects to their deceased comrade at 7 p.m. Friday evening. Sister companies are invited.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 3, 2019