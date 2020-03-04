Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

Thomas Rock

Add a Memory
Thomas Rock Obituary
Thomas Rock, 95, of Freeland passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Drifton, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Kanuck) Rock.

Thomas was a self-employed plumber.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, George Rock and Elmer Rock; and sisters, Thelma Tillitison, Olga Lutz and Pauline Wdowin.

Surviving are his wife, the former Dorothy Kasha, at home; daughters, Sharon R. Rohrbach and husband, Gary, Black Creek Twp.; Debbie Oberst and husband, Dean, Foster Twp.; a sister, Mary Heisner and husband, Bill, Drums; grandchildren, Ryan Oberst and Saura Rohrbach; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend services, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Boghossian, Saturday at noon at McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -