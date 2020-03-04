|
|
Thomas Rock, 95, of Freeland passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Drifton, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Kanuck) Rock.
Thomas was a self-employed plumber.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, George Rock and Elmer Rock; and sisters, Thelma Tillitison, Olga Lutz and Pauline Wdowin.
Surviving are his wife, the former Dorothy Kasha, at home; daughters, Sharon R. Rohrbach and husband, Gary, Black Creek Twp.; Debbie Oberst and husband, Dean, Foster Twp.; a sister, Mary Heisner and husband, Bill, Drums; grandchildren, Ryan Oberst and Saura Rohrbach; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend services, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Boghossian, Saturday at noon at McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020