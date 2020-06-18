|
Thomas "Slates" Salata, 71, of 649 S. Kennedy Drive, McAdoo, died peacefully Tuesday at his residence.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Matilda (Makowiec) Motway, Beaver Meadows, and the late Thomas Salata.
He was a member of All Saints Church, McAdoo, and a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1967.
Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam era. He was last employed by Pipefitters Local 524, Scranton.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his father, was his son, Thomas, in 2018.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, Matilda and her husband, John Motway, are his wife of 46 years, the former Sharon Gallagher; a daughter, Marisa Mallets and husband, Jayme, McAdoo; sisters, Jayne Persico, Las Vegas; Deborah Brill and husband, Jere, Sugarloaf Twp.; a brother, Jonathan and wife, Pam, McAdoo; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Monsignor William Baker will be the celebrant.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Calling hours will be held Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
