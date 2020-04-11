|
|
Thomas W. McBrien Jr. of Carbon County died peacefully March 26.
He was a man of great faith, and was ready to go home.
He was married to Marie McBrien for 60 years.
He was the founder and former owner of Bucks County River Country.
He didn't have the opportunity for much formal education, yet he left a legacy mirroring the American Dream.
Tom's dedication to provide for his family started as a contractor for Sears, Roebuck and Co.
He was loved for his spirit to celebrate and bring people together and hosted the annual summer "Sears Picnic" along his riverside home in Point Pleasant.
Tom was a dreamer and a visionary. Outdoors was where he loved most and from a couple family-owned canoes from Sears, he and his wife birthed and successfully built one of the East Coast's largest river recreation outfitters. Known first as Point Pleasant Canoe Rentals, the business was their livelihood for 35 years before retiring and moving to Carbon County. At the height of the business, he had more than 200 employees seasonally, mostly college students, teachers and school bus drivers. He loved the river and seeing families enjoying the great outdoors.
He went on to create other unique outdoor attractions, such as The Haunted Woods Hayrides and Pumpkin Patch Hayride. He had renovated, owned and managed the Indian Rock Inn, Bucks County.
He and Marie would later move to Carbon County, Weatherly. From timber on his land, he built two beautiful state of the art log cabins which are named Brookside Lodges. His family continues to rent them today as he wanted to share his piece of paradise with others.
Tom was a larger than life man and grateful of his good fortune. He was caring and knew he was blessed, sharing generously through donations and support in both communities that he lived. He was always helping people out. He and his wife opened their home fostering boys in trouble and he sponsored a school in the Philippines.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the only son of an Irish immigrant, the late Tom and Mary McBrien. He was the youngest sibling alongside three sisters.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Pat and Eileen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marie; his sister, Margie Calderwood; his children, Tom IV, Carbon County; Mark, Carbon County; Matthew, Tulsa, Okla.; Marie Maislinger, Frankfurt, Germany; and Liz Griffin, Yellow Springs, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Michael, Julia, Laura, Clayton, Arielle, Carter, Selah and Arabella; and beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Tom's name to The Weatherly Area Museum, 541 Fairview St., Weatherly, PA 18255.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 11, 2020