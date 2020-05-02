|
Timothy "Tim" Farley, 65, of Hazleton passed away Tuesday morning in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late James and Catherine (Carlin) Farley.
A member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, where he served as a Eucharistic minister, Tim was a 1973 graduate of Bishop Hafey High School, Hazleton, and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Alvernia University, Reading.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Greater Hazleton Health Alliance as the vice president of human resources. Tim was also a U.S. Army Veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War era.
He was an avid sports fan, loving the New York Yankees, New York Giants and the "Fighting Irish" of Notre Dame, as well as being an excellent athlete, excelling in basketball and golf. He was honored for his accomplishments by being honored on the exclusive Bishop Hafey "Wall of Fame." Tim shared his time and knowledge of sports with many young people throughout the greater Hazleton area. "Coach" Farley, as he was known, assisted countless youth as their basketball and baseball coach. He was always there to help anyone in need, having a heart of gold and the true spirit of a great Irishman.
Previously, Tim served as the grand knight of the Knights of Columbus, Council 442, Hazleton, as well as the Board of the Hazleton City Authority, the Hazleton Zoning Board and MMI Board of Directors, Freeland. He was also a member of Hazleton Elks Lodge 200 and the American Legion.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a brother, Michael, in 2008; and a sister, Mary Farley Pane, in 1999.
Surviving are Tim's wife of 35 years, the former Linda Kalavsky; sons, Jason Farley and his fiancée, Chandel DeLucca; and Joshua Farley, all of Hazleton; sister, Suzanne Farley, Hazleton; brother, Robert Farley and his wife, Ann Marie, Falls; brother-in-law, Ed Pane; sister-in-law, Cindy Sando Farley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Donations in Tim's memory to the "Restore His House" Capital Fund to restore St. Gabriel's Church, c/o 122 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201, and/or to Tim's sister-in-law, Sue Kalavsky Casey, whom he prayed for every day. She is currently fighting cancer. Those donations can be made through gofundme.com/f/susan-casey. Any donations would be appreciated by Tim's entire family.
Details of Tim's Mass of Christian Burial, family visitation and burial will be announced at a later date by Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 2, 2020