On May 25, Timothy Jordan, loving fiancé and father, passed away at 66.
Tim was born May 17, 1954, in Hazleton, to Joan E. and James L. Jordan. Tim the "bottle man" restored and sold antiques, novelties and furniture at Hometown Farmers Market and other local flea markets. Prior to the 2011 flood, inkwells from his collection were displayed at the Bloomsburg Fair, where he loved to spend time every year. Tim played guitar in many local bands, once owned a plant store and worked as a milkman and horse groomer.
He was a good guy who would do anything for anyone, loved music (especially The Beatles), going to flea markets and antiquing, Alaska, Halloween, the moon, stars and rain.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, James L. Jordan; his sister, Kathy; and brothers, Ronnie and Michael.
He is survived by his mother, Joan; his daughter, Tara; brothers, Dan and James; and his fiancée, Sherri, whom he dearly loved.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. the family residence in Drums.
Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
