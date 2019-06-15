Services Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc 542-544 N Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-3341 Timothy L. Cerullo

Obituary Condolences Timothy L. Cerullo, 58, of Hazleton died Friday morning at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., where he had been a guest.



He was born in Hazleton, son of Irene (Zunski) Cerullo of Hazleton and the late Anthony Cerullo.



He was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church.



Timothy was previously employed by the Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority and last by the Luzerne County Transportation Authority before retiring due to health issues.



Timothy was a member of the Diamond Fire Company No. 2 of the City of Hazleton for 39 years, where he served in the past as trustee and one term as president. He was also a member of the Six County Firemen's Association.



He is survived, in addition to his mother, by his wife, the former Darlene Dziedzic; brother, Anthony Cerullo and his wife, Tina, Alabama; sister, Cheryl Antolick and her husband, Dr. Larry Antolick, Florida; stepsister, Carmella O'Donnell and her husband, Edward, Camp Hill; and nieces and nephews, Nicole and T.J. Cerullo, Kimy and Stephy.



The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton.



Interment will be held in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.



A wiewing will be held Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. Officers and members of the Diamond Fire Company No. 2 will pay their last respects Monday at 7 p.m. Sister companies and brother firemen are invited.

